Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,853,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

