Quiztok Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $24.67 million and $2.01 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.