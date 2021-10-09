Qwertycoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,010.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $717,044.55 and $1,010.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

