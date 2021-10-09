Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $838,649.63 and approximately $142,357.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00138001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00091145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,995.66 or 1.00345701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.69 or 0.06329004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

