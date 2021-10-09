Rai Reflex Index Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $60.11 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00005515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00138001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00091145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,995.66 or 1.00345701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.69 or 0.06329004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 19,889,046 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

