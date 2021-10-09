Raise Market Cap Achieves $44,737.22 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Raise has a total market cap of $44,737.22 and approximately $17.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raise has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00232449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00102268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

