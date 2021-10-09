Rally (RLY) Hits Market Cap of $172.72 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $172.72 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

