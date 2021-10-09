RAMP (RAMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $115.83 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $115.83 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00231352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00101926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012041 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,209,501 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.