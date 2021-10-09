Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.18% of Raven Industries worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after acquiring an additional 419,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,774,000 after purchasing an additional 45,551 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the second quarter worth about $110,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,953,000 after purchasing an additional 328,943 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 184.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raven Industries stock remained flat at $$57.80 during midday trading on Friday. 362,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

