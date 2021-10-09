Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0002 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.74 million and $39,557.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,860.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,588.11 or 0.06540407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00328761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $615.82 or 0.01122523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00102003 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.76 or 0.00504477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.04 or 0.00350058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.44 or 0.00328906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

