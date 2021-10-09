Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $44.91 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065754 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00049670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,829,890,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

