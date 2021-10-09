Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.82% of Realogy worth $123,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Realogy during the second quarter worth about $15,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Realogy by 219.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 682,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 66.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 491,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 865.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 506,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 454,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of RLGY opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.