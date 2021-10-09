ReapChain Market Cap Reaches $7.59 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, ReapChain has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. ReapChain has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $283,200.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00231068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00102303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

