Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.1% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RETA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 394.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 140,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,282,000 after acquiring an additional 104,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RETA traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.99. The stock had a trading volume of 98,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,283. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.85.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.