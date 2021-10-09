RED (RED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,494.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, RED has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $519,023.59 and approximately $2,494.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00326620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000786 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.