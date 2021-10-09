RED (RED) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $502,834.71 and approximately $18,334.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00329259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000781 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000102 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

