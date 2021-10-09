Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,881.64 or 1.00084540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.56 or 0.00542648 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

