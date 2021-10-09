ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.71 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $74.71 million and $114,277.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.01 or 1.00132688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064085 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.70 or 0.00352422 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.70 or 0.00597484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.01 or 0.00239600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004723 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004272 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.