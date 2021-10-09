RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.0379 on Top Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $49.71 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00231326 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00125674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.10 or 0.00145519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002618 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

