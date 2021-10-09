Refinable Market Cap Achieves $8.02 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $649,951.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00139129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00090986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.61 or 1.00173637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.06 or 0.06340413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

