Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $54,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $550.02 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $630.37 and a 200-day moving average of $559.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,546,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.