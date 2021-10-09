Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.