Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 81.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.16. 3,715,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,253. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,751. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 53,339 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

