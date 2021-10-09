Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.