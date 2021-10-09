RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Holdings Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 119.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,478 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 563,488 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after purchasing an additional 146,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 75.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 95,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR opened at $147.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.08.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.