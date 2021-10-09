Rench Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 9.0% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

AAPL opened at $142.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.