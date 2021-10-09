renDOGE (RENDOGE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,185.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. renDOGE has a market cap of $766,349.30 and $68,185.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00067755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00136283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,689.46 or 1.00079437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.03 or 0.06457969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003233 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

