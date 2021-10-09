Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce sales of $839.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $650.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $576.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 23,536 shares worth $1,325,933. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

