Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $712.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

