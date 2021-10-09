Rentberry Reaches Market Capitalization of $310,719.40 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $310,719.40 and $149.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00230107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00101925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.