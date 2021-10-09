Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. Repay posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

