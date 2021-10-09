REPO (REPO) Market Cap Reaches $4.74 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. REPO has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.92 or 0.99986441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.48 or 0.06345069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

