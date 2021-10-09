ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,415,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.59% of ResMed worth $3,800,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,533 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $253.90 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.27 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

