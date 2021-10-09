Resolute Advisors LLC Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resolute Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.16. 41,810,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,824,063. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $382.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

