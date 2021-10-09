Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.05% of Retail Properties of America worth $50,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,747,000 after buying an additional 289,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,322,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,510,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 206,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

