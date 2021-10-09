Reviewing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 28.57% 27.87% 19.65% Outbrain N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alphabet and Outbrain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.21 $40.27 billion $58.61 47.70 Outbrain $767.14 million 1.15 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Outbrain.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of Outbrain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alphabet and Outbrain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 38 0 2.97 Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $2,899.16, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Outbrain.

Summary

Alphabet beats Outbrain on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

