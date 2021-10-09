Reviewing FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get FormFactor alerts:

88.9% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of FormFactor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

FormFactor has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 10.63% 13.98% 10.88% Texas Instruments 40.12% 69.28% 34.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FormFactor and Texas Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $693.62 million 3.99 $78.52 million $1.26 28.28 Texas Instruments $14.46 billion 12.46 $5.60 billion $5.97 32.70

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than FormFactor. FormFactor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FormFactor and Texas Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 1 5 0 2.83 Texas Instruments 3 8 12 0 2.39

FormFactor currently has a consensus price target of $52.29, suggesting a potential upside of 46.75%. Texas Instruments has a consensus price target of $203.96, suggesting a potential upside of 4.47%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats FormFactor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test. FormFactor was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.