Revolution Populi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $122.54 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00049402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00230676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00101909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

