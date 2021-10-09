Revomon Hits One Day Volume of $385,161.00 (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $385,161.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00138897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00089779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,737.09 or 1.00148774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.71 or 0.06496498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

