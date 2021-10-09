Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Earns Hold Rating from CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.02% from the company’s previous close.

RHUHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

OTCMKTS RHUHF traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.29. 1,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.