Rio DeFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.38 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00232449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00102268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

