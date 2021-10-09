RioDeFi (RFUEL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.24 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00227799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00102546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011986 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.