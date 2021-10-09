Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0266 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and $21,791.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

