Ritocoin (RITO) Market Capitalization Hits $473,780.04

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 32.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Ritocoin has a market cap of $473,780.04 and $4.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.92 or 0.99986441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.48 or 0.06345069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,643,309,504 coins and its circulating supply is 1,631,141,080 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.