ROAD Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $88,043.05 and $115,302.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded 46% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00066091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00139389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00089963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,397.20 or 0.99870912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.04 or 0.06506710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003426 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars.

