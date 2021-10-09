Robust Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $38,801.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Robust Token has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for $37.53 or 0.00068116 BTC on major exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $38,801.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00092234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,043.48 or 0.99902115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.93 or 0.06357711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,637 coins and its circulating supply is 39,637 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

