Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.45

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and traded as low as $28.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 181,798 shares changing hands.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

