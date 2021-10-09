Rocket Pool Price Reaches $34.37 on Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 4% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $353.28 million and $1.90 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $34.37 or 0.00063153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00228126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00101213 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.