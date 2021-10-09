Rocket Vault (RVF) Market Cap Tops $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00066965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00139026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,785.32 or 0.99993998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.31 or 0.06472707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

