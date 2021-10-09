Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.11

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.11 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,445,768 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £23.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.11.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

